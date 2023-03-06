Stocks

POLL-U.S. crude, product stockpiles likely fell last week

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

March 06, 2023 — 01:44 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories were expected to have decreased last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 300,000 barrels in the week to March 3.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 3/3/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

2/24/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 3/4/22

CRUDE

-0.3 MLN

480.2 MLN

1.2 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.3 MLN

122.1 MLN

0.2 MLN

-5.2 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.9 MLN

239.2 MLN

-0.9 MLN

-1.4 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

-0.1 PCT PT

85.8%

-0.1 PCT PT

1.6 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-92 BCF TO -72 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 24 to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 1.3 million barrels last week.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.9 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.1 percentage point lower from 85.8% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 24, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

-3.5

-1.5

-2.5

-1.0

Commodity Research Group

2.5

0.6

0.7

-0.6

Confluence

-1.0

-1.5

-3.5

1.5

DTN

1.2

-0.5

-0.8

-0.2

Excel Futures

-1.7

-1.1

-1.1

--

Price Futures Group

-2.5

-2.0

-2.0

0.0

Ritterbusch Associates

2.8

-2.1

-3.3

0.3

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

