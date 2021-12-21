POLL-U.S. crude oil stocks likely fell, gasoline seen up last week

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/17/21 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 12/10/21 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 12/18/20 CRUDE -2.8 MLN 428.3 MLN -4.6 MLN -0.6 MLN DISTILLATE 0.0 MLN 123.8 MLN -2.9 MLN -2.3 MLN GASOLINE 0.5 MLN 218.6 MLN -0.7 MLN -1.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.6 PCT PT 89.8% 0.0 PCT PT -1.1 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -62 BCF TO -50 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS) Dec 21 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen for the fourth straight week, while gasoline inventories were seen rising last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude stocks decreased by about 2.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 17. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 10 to 428.3 million barrels, more than double expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop. The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI likely rose about 500,000 barrels last week. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to be unchanged last week. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen rising 0.6 percentage point from 89.8% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 10, the poll found. All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital -2.7 -1.1 -1.6 -0.4 Commodity Research Group -1.8 1.2 1.6 1.0 Confluence -3.0 -0.5 1.5 1.0 DTN -3.1 1.2 1.4 0.5 IHS Markit -2.3 0.3 0.8 0.5 Price Futures Group -4.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.5 Refinitiv -3.6 0.4 0.2 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -0.2 -0.1 0.5 0.2 U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.