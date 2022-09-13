POLL-U.S. crude inventories seen up first time in five weeks

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 09/09/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

09/02/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 09/10/21

CRUDE

0.8 MLN

427.2 MLN

8.8 MLN

-6.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.6 MLN

111.8 MLN

0.1 MLN

-1.7 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.9 MLN

214.8 MLN

0.3 MLN

-1.9 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.0 PCT PT

90.9%

-1.8 PCT PT

0.2 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

64 BCF TO 77 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS)

Sept 13 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have risen for the first week out of five, while gasoline inventories were seen lower, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by around 800,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 9.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 2 to 427.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 250,000-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 900,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have risen by 600,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen unchanged from 90.9% of total capacity for the week ended Sept. 2, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

1.4

0.6

-1.7

0.8

Confluence

-1.5

-0.5

-1.5

-0.5

Commodity Research Group

1.7

0.5

-1.7

-0.4

DTN

-2.1

1.1

0.8

0.6

Excel Futures

4.1

1.9

1.5

-0.5

Price Group

2.0

-2.0

-2.5

0.0

Refinitiv

2.5

NA

0.7

0.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.1

1.3

-1.7

0.4

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

