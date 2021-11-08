POLL-U.S. crude inventories seen rising for third straight week
REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/05/21
ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 10/29/21
CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK
YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/06/20
CRUDE
1.9 MLN
434.1 MLN
3.3 MLN
4.3 MLN
DISTILLATE
-1.3 MLN
127.1 MLN
2.2 MLN
-5.4 MLN
GASOLINE
-1.0 MLN
214.3 MLN
-1.5 MLN
-2.3 MLN
REFINERY RUNS
0.8 PCT PT
86.3%
1.2 PCT PT
-0.8 PCT PT
NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST
+9 BCF TO +15 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS)
Nov 8 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen for a third consecutive week, while gasoline and distillate inventories were seen falling last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude stocks increased by about 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5.
Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 29 to 434.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILC=ECI likely fell about 1 million barrels last week.
Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have fallen by about 1.3 million barrels.
The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen rising 0.8 percentage point from 86.3% of total capacity for the week ended Oct. 29, the poll found.
All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.
Organization
Crude
Distillate
Gasoline
Refinery Runs
Commodity Research Group
1.6
0.2
0.7
0.8
Confluence
3.5
-1.0
-3.0
1.0
Citigroup
1.5
-1.0
-1.5
0.5
DTN
1.6
-1.2
2.2
0.4
Price Futures Group
-4.0
-2.0
-2.0
1.0
Ritterbusch Associates
2.9
-3.0
-1.2
0.7
(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
