POLL-U.S. crude inventories, products seen down last week

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 5/6/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

4/29/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 5/7/21

CRUDE

-0.5 MLN

415.7 MLN

1.3 MLN

-0.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.3 MLN

104.9 MLN

-2.3 MLN

-1.7 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.6 MLN

228.6 MLN

-2.2 MLN

0.4 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.3 PCT PT

88.4%

-1.9 PCT PT

-0.4 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

85 BCF TO 68 BCF (SIX FORECASTS)

May 10 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil, distillate and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories decreased by 500,000 barrels in the week to May 6.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to April 29 to 415.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an 829,000-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.6 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by 1.3 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen up 0.3 percentage point from 88.4% of total capacity for the week ended April 29, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-1.7

-1.0

-1.4

0.4

Citi Futures

-2.5

-1.0

-1.0

-0.5

Commodity Research Group

2.3

-0.6

-0.7

1.2

Confluence

-1.5

-0.5

-3.0

0.5

DTN

0.8

-0.5

0.3

0.8

Excel Futures

1.3

-2.8

-2.5

0.8

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-3.0

-3.0

1.0

Refinitiv

1.0

NA

-0.9

-0.6

Ritterbusch Associates

0.4

-2.0

-1.5

-0.4

S&P Global

-1.4

-1.3

-1.6

0.1

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

