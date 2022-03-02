POLL-U.S. crude inventories likely rose last week, products seen falling

Repeating item sent previously with no changes to text

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 2/25/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

2/18/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 2/26/21

CRUDE

2.7

416.0

4.5

21.6

DISTILLATE

-1.7

119.7

-0.6

-9.7

GASOLINE

-1.4

246.5

-0.6

-13.6

REFINERY RUNS

-0.4 PCT PT

87.4%

2.1 PCT PTS

12.6 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-153 BCF TO -91 BCF (NINE FORECASTS)

March 2 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories were seen down, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories increased by about 2.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 25.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 18 to 416 million barrels, the EIA said, much more than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel build.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell about 1.4 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 1.7 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen falling 0.4 percentage point from 87.4% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 18, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.