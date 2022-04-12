POLL-U.S. crude inventories likely increased last week, products seen lower

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 4/8/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

4/1/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 4/9/21

CRUDE

0.9 MLN

412.4 MLN

2.4 MLN

-5.9 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.5 MLN

114.3 MLN

0.8 MLN

-2.1 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.4 MLN

236.8 MLN

-2.0 MLN

0.3 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.1 PCT PT

92.5%

0.4 PCT PT

1.0 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-33 BCF TO 29 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS)

April 12 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil inventories likely rose in the latest week after declining for three consecutive weeks, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles were seen down, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories increased by 900,000 barrels in the week to April 8.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to April 1 to 412.4 million barrels, partly due to a near 4 million- barrel release from the U.S. strategic reserves. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 500,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by 400,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen increasing by 0.1 percentage points from 92.5% of total capacity for the week ended April 1, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

3.1

-0.9

-1.1

0.3

Citi Futures

1.5

-1.0

1.0

-0.5

Confluence

1.5

-0.5

-0.5

-0.5

Commodity Research Group

-1.8

0.6

-1.0

0.6

DTN

1.6

0.5

-1.1

0.2

Excel Futures

-1.8

-0.4

1.8

0.3

Price Futures Group

1.0

-2.0

-1.0

0.5

Refinitiv

-0.5

-1.2

0.8

-0.5

Ritterbusch

2.5

-0.4

-0.7

0.3

S&P Global

1.1

-0.2

-0.6

0.2

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by David Gregorio)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))