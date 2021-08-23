POLL-U.S. crude inventories expected to drop for 3rd week

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 08/20/21 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 08/13/21 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 08/21/20 CRUDE -2.4 MLN 435.5 MLN -3.2 MLN -4.7 MLN DISTILLATE 0.8 MLN 137.8 MLN -2.7 MLN 1.4 MLN GASOLINE -1.7 MLN 228.2 MLN -1.4 MLN -4.6 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.0 PCT PT 92.2% 0.4 PCT PT 1.1 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST +37 BCF TO +44 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS) Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely declined last week, while distillate stockpiles are expected to have increased, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks slipped by about 2.4 million barrels in the week to Aug. 20, their third straight weekly decline. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 13 to 435.5 million barrels, exceeding estimates for a 1.1 million barrel drop. Crude inventories were at their lowest levels since January 2020. The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due for release at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.7 million barrels last week. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, are expected to have increased by about 800,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI were seen unchanged at 92.2% of total capacity last week, the poll found. All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels; refinery runs change is measured in percentage points: Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery Runs Citi Futures -1.0 1.0 -1.5 0.0 Confluence -2.0 0.0 -1.5 -0.5 DTN -1.8 1.4 -2.2 0.3 Price Futures Group -3.3 -1.0 -2.0 0.4 Ritterbusch Associates -3.4 1.3 -1.3 -0.4 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

