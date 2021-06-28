POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stocks expected to drop again

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 06/25/21 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 06/18/21 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 06/26/20 CRUDE -4.5 MLN 459.1 MLN -7.6 MLN -7.2 MLN DISTILLATE 0.6 MLN 137.9 MLN 1.8 MLN -0.6 MLN GASOLINE -0.9 MLN 240.1 MLN -2.9 MLN 1.2 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.5 PCT PT 92.2 % -0.4 PCT PTS 0.9 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST +55 BCF TO +75 BCF (SIX FORECASTS) June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories likely extended their fall to a sixth straight week, while gasoline stocks also declined last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell by about 4.5 million barrels in the week to June 25. U.S. crude oil stockpiles USOILC=ECI fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020. The draw was nearly double analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.9-million-barrel drop. The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due for release at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 900,000 barrels last week. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen rising by 600,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to have edged up 0.5 percentage point last week, from 92.2% of total capacity for the week ended June 18, the poll found. All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels; refinery runs change is measured in percentage points: Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery Runs Citi Futures -4.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 Confluence -3.5 1.0 -1.5 0.5 Commodity Research Group -2.8 1.0 -0.9 0.9 DTN -2.2 1.2 -1.0 -0.2 Excel Futures -7.5 1.3 -3.4 0.4 Price Futures Group -5.5 -3.0 -2.0 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -6.0 -1.0 1.0 0.2 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

