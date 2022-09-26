POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles seen rising, distillate draws down

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 09/23/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

09/16/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 09/24/21

CRUDE

0.3 MLN

430.18 MLN

1.1 MLN

4.6 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.3 MLN

117.3 MLN

1.2 MLN

0.4 MLN

GASOLINE

0.4 MLN

214.6 MLN

1.6 MLN

0.2 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

-0.8 PCT PT

93.6%

2.1 PCT PT

0.6 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

81 BCF TO 98 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Sept 26 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventories were seen lower, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by around 300,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 16.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16 to 430.8 million barrels, less than analysts' expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel build. That was largely due to another big release of barrels from U.S. strategic reserves, which this past week came to 6.9 million barrels.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose about 400,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by 1.3 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECIwas seen 0.8 percentage point lower from 93.6% of total capacity for the week ended Sept. 16, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

-1.5

-1.0

-1.0

-1.5

Confluence

2.5

1.5

1.0

-1.0

DTN

0.5

-0.8

1.2

-0.8

Price Group

2.0

-2.0

-1.0

0.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-3.0

-2.2

1.5

-0.5

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

