POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles seen falling last week

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

July 03, 2023 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were seen declining last week, while distillate stockpiles likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 30.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 9.6 million barrels to 453.7 million barrels in the week to June 23, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel fall.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Thursday. Both sets of data are delayed a day by the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 6/30/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

6/23/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/1/22

CRUDE

-1.8 MLN

453.7 MLN

-9.6 MLN

8.2 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.5 MLN

114.4 MLN

0.1 MLN

-1.3 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.1 MLN

222.0 MLN

0.6 MLN

-2.5 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.2 PCT PT

92.2%

-0.9 PCT PT

-0.5 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

68 BCF TO 67 BCF (TWO FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.1 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 500,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.2 percentage point higher from 92.2% of total capacity for the week ended June 23, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Confluence

-3.0

0.5

-1.0

1.0

DTN

-0.5

0.5

-1.2

-0.3

Excel Futures

-4.0

0.8

1.6

0.5

Ritterbusch Associates

2.2

0.5

-2.0

-0.2

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
