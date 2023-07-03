POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles seen falling last week

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were seen declining last week, while distillate stockpiles likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 30.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 9.6 million barrels to 453.7 million barrels in the week to June 23, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel fall.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Thursday. Both sets of data are delayed a day by the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 6/30/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 6/23/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/1/22 CRUDE -1.8 MLN 453.7 MLN -9.6 MLN 8.2 MLN DISTILLATE 0.5 MLN 114.4 MLN 0.1 MLN -1.3 MLN GASOLINE -1.1 MLN 222.0 MLN 0.6 MLN -2.5 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.2 PCT PT 92.2% -0.9 PCT PT -0.5 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 68 BCF TO 67 BCF (TWO FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.1 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 500,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.2 percentage point higher from 92.2% of total capacity for the week ended June 23, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Confluence -3.0 0.5 -1.0 1.0 DTN -0.5 0.5 -1.2 -0.3 Excel Futures -4.0 0.8 1.6 0.5 Ritterbusch Associates 2.2 0.5 -2.0 -0.2 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.