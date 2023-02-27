Stocks

POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week

Credit: REUTERS/LIZ HAMPTON

February 27, 2023 — 01:21 pm EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely increased last week, while distillate stockpiles were expected to have fallen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 400,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 02/24/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

02/17/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 02/25/22

CRUDE

0.4 MLN

479.0 MLN

7.6 MLN

-2.6 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.5 MLN

121.9 MLN

2.7 MLN

-0.6 MLN

GASOLINE

0.7 MLN

240.1 MLN

-1.9 MLN

-0.5 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

-0.1 PCT PT

85.9%

-0.6 PCT PT

0.3 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-78 BCF TO -66 BCF (SIX FORECASTS)

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 500,000 barrels last week.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by about 700,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.1 percentage point lower from 85.9% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 17, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Citi Futures

1.5

-1.0

-1.0

-1.0

Commodity Research Group

1.9

0.7

1.0

-0.4

Confluence

-2.0

-0.5

1.5

1.0

DTN

-1.2

-0.8

1.1

0.2

Excel Futures

4.8

2.2

1.5

-

Price Futures Group

-2.0

-2.0

-2.0

0.0

Ritterbusch Associates

2.0

-0.8

1.0

-0.2

