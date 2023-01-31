POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline inventories went up last week

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate inventories were expected to have slipped, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories edged higher by about 400,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 27.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 01/27/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 01/20/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 01/28/22 CRUDE 0.4 MLN 448.5 MLN 0.5 MLN -1.0 MLN DISTILLATE -1.3 MLN 115.3 MLN -0.5 MLN -2.4 MLN GASOLINE 1.4 MLN 232.0 MLN 1.8 MLN 2.1 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.5 PCT PT 86.1% 0.8 PCT PT -1.0 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -155 BCF TO -133 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS) Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 533,000 barrels in the last week to 448.5 million barrels in the week ending Jan. 20, substantially short of forecasts for a 1 million-barrel rise. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by about 1.3 million barrels last week. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by around 1.4 million barrels last week. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.5 percentage point higher from 86.1% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 20, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -1.4 -1.8 2.3 1.4 Citi Futures 3.5 -2.5 1.0 0.0 Commodity Research Group 2.7 -0.6 2.5 -0.5 Confluence -2.0 -1.5 1.0 1.0 DTN 0.5 -0.8 1.2 -0.3 Excel Futures 0.8 1.2 2.0 0.6 Price Futures Group -4.0 -3.0 -3.0 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -1.5 -1.4 1.0 0.5 Refinitiv 3.9 -0.6 1.6 1.0 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.