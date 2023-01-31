Stocks

POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline inventories went up last week

Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

January 31, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate inventories were expected to have slipped, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories edged higher by about 400,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 27.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 01/27/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

01/20/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 01/28/22

CRUDE

0.4 MLN

448.5 MLN

0.5 MLN

-1.0 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.3 MLN

115.3 MLN

-0.5 MLN

-2.4 MLN

GASOLINE

1.4 MLN

232.0 MLN

1.8 MLN

2.1 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.5 PCT PT

86.1%

0.8 PCT PT

-1.0 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-155 BCF TO -133 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS)

Crude inventories USOILC=ECIrose by 533,000 barrels in the last week to 448.5 million barrels in the week ending Jan. 20, substantially short of forecasts for a 1 million-barrel rise.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by about 1.3 million barrels last week.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by around 1.4 million barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.5 percentage point higher from 86.1% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 20, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-1.4

-1.8

2.3

1.4

Citi Futures

3.5

-2.5

1.0

0.0

Commodity Research Group

2.7

-0.6

2.5

-0.5

Confluence

-2.0

-1.5

1.0

1.0

DTN

0.5

-0.8

1.2

-0.3

Excel Futures

0.8

1.2

2.0

0.6

Price Futures Group

-4.0

-3.0

-3.0

1.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.5

-1.4

1.0

0.5

Refinitiv

3.9

-0.6

1.6

1.0

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.