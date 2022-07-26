POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline inventories seen down last week

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/22/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

7/15/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/23/21

CRUDE

-1.0 MLN

426.6 MLN

-0.4 MLN

-4.1 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.5 MLN

112.5 MLN

-1.3 MLN

-3.1 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.9 MLN

228.4 MLN

3.5 MLN

-2.3 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.4 PCT PT

93.7%

-1.2 PCT PT

-0.3 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

28 BCF TO 18 BCF (TEN FORECASTS)

July 26 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while distillate inventories were seen up, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories decreased by around 1 million barrels in the week to July 22.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 446,000 barrels in the week to July 15 to 426.6 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel rise.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECIdecreased by about 900,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by about 500,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen up 0.4 percentage point from 93.7% of total capacity for the week ended July 15, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-1.6

2.4

1.1

0.2

Citi Futures

-1.5

-1.0

-1.0

0.5

Commodity Research Group

-2.8

1.6

-1.1

1.0

Confluence

-1.5

-0.5

-2.0

0.5

DTN

-0.7

1.4

-1.2

0.5

Excel Futures

-1.2

-1.6

3.2

-0.6

Price Futures Group

2.0

1.0

-2.0

0.0

Refinitiv

1.7

N/A

-1.3

0.4

Ritterbusch Associates

-2.5

0.5

-0.5

0.4

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

