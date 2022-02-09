POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline inventories likely rose last week, distillates seen down

Repeats poll first published on Tuesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 2/4/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

1/28/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 2/5/21

CRUDE

0.4 MLN

415.1 MLN

-1.0 MLN

-6.6 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.7 MLN

122.7 MLN

-2.4 MLN

-1.7 MLN

GASOLINE

1.6 MLN

250.0 MLN

2.1 MLN

4.3 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

-0.3 PCT PT

86.7%

-1.0 PCT PT

0.7 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-230 BCF TO -206 BCF (ELEVEN FORECASTS)

Feb 8 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventories likely fell, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories increased by about 400,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 4.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 28 to 415.1 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel rise.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose about 1.6 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 1.7 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen falling 0.3 percentage point from 86.7% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 28, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery Runs

Again Capital

2.6

-1.1

3.1

0.6

Citi Futures

1.5

-1.5

1.5

-0.5

Commodity Research Group

1.2

-1.5

1.4

-0.4

Confluence

3.5

-0.5

1.5

-1.0

DTN

-2.2

-2.4

1.8

-0.9

Excel Futures

-1.8

-2.0

1.7

0.5

IHS Markit

0.5

-1.5

1.4

-0.4

Price Futures Group

-2.0

-2.5

1.0

-2.0

Refinitiv

-1.0

-2.1

1.7

-0.5

Ritterbusch Associates

2.0

-1.8

2.0

0.5

