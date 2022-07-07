POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline inventories likely fell last week

Repeats Wednesday's poll without changes ahead of release of EIA data

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/1/22

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

6/24/22

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/2/21

CRUDE

-1.0 MLN

415.6 MLN

-2.8 MLN

-6.9 MLN

DISTILLATE

1.1 MLN

112.4 MLN

2.6 MLN

1.6 MLN

GASOLINE

-0.5 MLN

221.6 MLN

2.6 MLN

-6.1 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.1 PCT PT

95.0%

1.0 PCT PT

-0.7 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

81 BCF TO 68 BCF (TWELVE FORECASTS)

July 6 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were seen falling last week, while distillate inventories likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories decreased by around 1 million barrels in the week to July 1.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday. Both sets of data were delayed a day by the Independence Day holiday on Monday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 2.8 million barrels in the week to June 24, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 569,000-barrel drop.

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI decreased by about 500,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have increased by about 1.1 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen up 0.1 percentage point from 95% of total capacity for the week ended June 24, the poll found.

All figures for fuel stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-1.6

1.8

-1.1

0.4

Citi Futures

-1.5

1.0

-1.0

0.5

Commodity Research Group

-0.9

2.3

-1.1

0.3

Confluence

-4.0

1.0

-3.5

0.5

DTN

0.5

0.5

-1.2

-0.3

Excel Futures

3.1

-0.5

1.5

-0.4

Price Futures Group

-2.0

2.0

2.0

-0.4

Refinitiv

-1.3

NA

3.0

0.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-0.5

0.5

-2.5

0.2

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

