POLL-U.S. crude, distillate inventories likely fell last week

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stockpiles of crude oil and distillates were seen down last week, whereas gasoline inventories were forecast as up slightly, an extended Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories dropped by about 1.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 23.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Thursday, both delayed by a day due to the Christmas holiday weekend.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 12/23/22 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 12/16/22 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 12/24/21 CRUDE -1.5 MLN 418.2 MLN -5.9 MLN -3.6 MLN DISTILLATE -2.1 MLN 119.9 MLN -0.2 MLN -1.7 MLN GASOLINE 0.5 MLN 226.1 MLN 2.5 MLN -1.5 MLN REFINERY RUNS -1.2 PCT PT 90.9% -1.3 PCT PT 0.1 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -169 BCF TO -218 BCF (ELEVEN FORECASTS) Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16 to 418.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by about 500,000 barrels last week. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by 2.1 million barrels last week. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 1.2 percentage point lower from 90.9% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 16, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Citi Futures -3.5 -1.0 1.5 1.5 Commodity Research Group -1.2 -0.9 2.4 -2.0 Confluence 3.0 -4.0 -2.0 -4.0 DTN 1.6 -2.2 -1.1 -3.8 Price Group -4.0 -4.0 -4.0 -1.0 Refinitiv -1.3 -- 2.2 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates -3.2 -1.0 2.0 -0.2 (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.