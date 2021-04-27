POLL-U.S. crude and gasoline stocks seen rising last week, distillates likely down

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on April 27, no changes

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 04/23/21 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 04/16/21 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 04/24/20 CRUDE 0.7 MLN 493 MLN 0.6 MLN 9.0 MLN DISTILLATE -0.6 MLN 142.4 MLN -1.1 MLN 5.1 MLN GASOLINE 0.5 MLN 235 MLN 0.1 MLN -3.7 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.6 PCT PT 85.0% 0 PCT PT 2.0 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST +7 BCF TO +28 BCF (12 FORECASTS) April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while inventories of distillates were expected to have declined for a third consecutive week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks gained by about 700,000 barrels in the week to April 23. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 594,000 barrels in the week to April 16 to 493 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel drop. East Coast inventories, however, fell to record low at 7.9 million barrels. The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due for release at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were up for a fourth straight week, rising roughly 500,000 barrels last week. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen falling about 600,000 barrels last week. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to have increased by 0.6 percentage point last week, from 85% of total capacity for the week ended April 16, according to the poll. All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points: Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 2.9 -1.6 1.4 0.3 Citi Futures 1.5 -1.0 1.0 0.0 Commodity Research Group -3.1 -1.5 -0.4 1.7 Confluence -1.0 -0.5 -1.5 -1.0 EMI DTN -1.0 0.8 1.2 0.5 Excel Futures 1.3 -1.5 -0.9 0.7 IHS Markit 0.1 -0.3 0.3 0.5 Price Futures Group 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 Refinitiv 0.4 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates 2.0 -0.5 1.0 0.2 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

