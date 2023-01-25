Stocks

POLL-U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely grew last week

Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller

January 25, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

Repeats Tuesday's story with no changes to the text

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stockpiles of crude oil and gasoline were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventories were seen dipping, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories climbed about 1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 01/20/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

01/13/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 01/21/22

CRUDE

1.0 MLN

448.0 MLN

8.4 MLN

2.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.1 MLN

115.8 MLN

-1.9 MLN

-2.8 MLN

GASOLINE

1.8 MLN

230.3 MLN

3.5 MLN

1.3 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

1.2 PCT PT

85.3%

1.2 PCT PT

-0.4 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-92 BCF TO -76 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS)

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million, their highest since June 2021, EIA data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 593,000-barrel drop.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by about 1.1 million barrels last week.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by around 1.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen rising 1.2 percentage points from 85.3% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 13, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

2.8

-1.6

1.4

1.9

Citi Futures

1.5

-1.5

1.5

2.5

Commodity Research Group

0.5

-0.7

2.5

3.0

Confluence

-2.5

1.0

2.0

2.5

DTN

2.8

-1.4

2.4

0.6

Excel Futures

4.6

-1.8

3.7

0.6

Price Futures Group

-4.0

-3.0

-2.0

0.0

Refinitiv

3.7

NA

NA

-1.4

Ritterbusch Associates

-2.0

0.3

0.8

0.4

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

