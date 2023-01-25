POLL-U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely grew last week

Repeats Tuesday's story with no changes to the text

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stockpiles of crude oil and gasoline were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventories were seen dipping, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories climbed about 1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 01/20/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 01/13/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 01/21/22 CRUDE 1.0 MLN 448.0 MLN 8.4 MLN 2.4 MLN DISTILLATE -1.1 MLN 115.8 MLN -1.9 MLN -2.8 MLN GASOLINE 1.8 MLN 230.3 MLN 3.5 MLN 1.3 MLN REFINERY RUNS 1.2 PCT PT 85.3% 1.2 PCT PT -0.4 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -92 BCF TO -76 BCF (SEVEN FORECASTS) Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million, their highest since June 2021, EIA data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 593,000-barrel drop. Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have dropped by about 1.1 million barrels last week. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI rose by around 1.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen rising 1.2 percentage points from 85.3% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 13, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital 2.8 -1.6 1.4 1.9 Citi Futures 1.5 -1.5 1.5 2.5 Commodity Research Group 0.5 -0.7 2.5 3.0 Confluence -2.5 1.0 2.0 2.5 DTN 2.8 -1.4 2.4 0.6 Excel Futures 4.6 -1.8 3.7 0.6 Price Futures Group -4.0 -3.0 -2.0 0.0 Refinitiv 3.7 NA NA -1.4 Ritterbusch Associates -2.0 0.3 0.8 0.4 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

