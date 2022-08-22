POLL-U.S. corn, soybean ratings seen unchanged after milder week

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Weekly U.S. corn and soy condition ratings are expected to remain unchanged from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed on Monday, as improving weather in much of the Midwest offset lingering stress from dry conditions west of the Mississippi River.

The USDA is expected to rate 57% of the country's corn and 58% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, in line with last week's ratings. Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings in corn ranged from 55% to 58%, and soybean estimates ranged from 56% to 59%.

August is a key month for soybean development when much of the crop sets pods. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to rate 64% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago. Analysts estimated the spring wheat harvest as 29% complete, up from 16% by Aug. 14.

For winter wheat, analysts on average estimated the harvest as 96% complete, up from 90% by Aug. 14.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

57

55-58

57

Soybeans condition*

58

56-59

58

Spring wheat condition*

64

63-65

64

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

29

23-34

16

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

96

94-98

90

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

