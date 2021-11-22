Stocks

POLL-U.S. corn, soybean harvests seen as 96% complete

Contributor
Mark Weinraub Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA LOTT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report will likely show that both U.S. corn and soybean harvests were 96% complete, according to an average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

For U.S. winter wheat that will be harvested in 2022, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 46% of the crop in good to excellent condition as of Nov. 21, unchanged from a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 45% to 47% good-to-excellent.

Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 97% complete, up from 94% the previous week.

The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT) on Monday.

All figures in %:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested

96

95-96

91

Soybeans harvested

96

95-97

92

Winter wheat planted

97

96-98

94

Winter wheat condition*

46

45-47

46

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

