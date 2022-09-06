POLL-U.S. corn, soybean condition ratings seen declining in latest week
Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops are likely to decline in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed on Tuesday, as crops approached maturity and dry conditions continued to grip portions of the western Midwest.
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops are likely to decline in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed on Tuesday, as crops approached maturity and dry conditions continued to grip portions of the western Midwest.
The USDA is expected to rate 53% of the country's corn and 56% of the soybeans in good to excellent condition, each down 1 percentage point compared with the previous week's ratings. Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings in corn were in a tight range from 52% to 53%, and soybean estimates ranged from 55% to 57%.
Corn and soybeans are still developing in much of the Midwest ahead of the autumn harvest. As of Aug. 28, the USDA said 8% of the U.S. corn crop was mature and 4% of the soybean crop was dropping leaves, an indication of maturity.
The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its weekly report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday.
For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to report the harvest as 67% complete, up from 50% as of Aug. 28.
Farmers have begun seeding the U.S. winter wheat crop, which will be harvested in 2023. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 4% complete, with estimates ranging from 1% to 6% complete.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn condition*
53
52-53
54
Soybeans condition*
56
55-57
57
Winter wheat planted (percent)
4
1-6
NA
Spring wheat harvested (percent)
67
63-72
50
*Percent good/excellent
