POLL-U.S. corn, soybean condition ratings seen declining in latest week

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops are likely to decline in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed on Tuesday, as crops approached maturity and dry conditions continued to grip portions of the western Midwest.

The USDA is expected to rate 53% of the country's corn and 56% of the soybeans in good to excellent condition, each down 1 percentage point compared with the previous week's ratings. Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings in corn were in a tight range from 52% to 53%, and soybean estimates ranged from 55% to 57%.

Corn and soybeans are still developing in much of the Midwest ahead of the autumn harvest. As of Aug. 28, the USDA said 8% of the U.S. corn crop was mature and 4% of the soybean crop was dropping leaves, an indication of maturity.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its weekly report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday.

For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to report the harvest as 67% complete, up from 50% as of Aug. 28.

Farmers have begun seeding the U.S. winter wheat crop, which will be harvested in 2023. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 4% complete, with estimates ranging from 1% to 6% complete.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

53

52-53

54

Soybeans condition*

56

55-57

57

Winter wheat planted (percent)

4

1-6

NA

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

67

63-72

50

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

