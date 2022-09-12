POLL-U.S. corn, soy ratings seen steady, corn harvest seen as 4% complete
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops are seen holding steady in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed on Monday.
The USDA is expected to rate 54% of the country's corn crop and 57% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier. Beneficial rains in portions of the Midwest likely helped offset seasonal declines in crop conditions, said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
In the first harvest progress figures for the 2022 corn crop, analysts on average expected the USDA to show the U.S. crop as 4% harvested by Sunday, with estimates ranging from 3% to 5%.
The government was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.
Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. Analysts on average estimated the crop was 10% planted by Sunday, up from 3% as of Sept. 4.
The U.S. spring wheat harvest was seen as 83% complete, up from 71% previously.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn condition*
54
53-54
54
Corn harvested (percent)
4
3-5
NA
Soybeans condition*
57
56-58
57
Winter wheat planted (percent)
10
7-11
3
Spring wheat harvested (percent)
83
81-85
71
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
