POLL-U.S. corn, soy ratings seen steady, corn harvest seen as 4% complete

Contributor
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops are seen holding steady in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed on Monday.

The USDA is expected to rate 54% of the country's corn crop and 57% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier. Beneficial rains in portions of the Midwest likely helped offset seasonal declines in crop conditions, said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

In the first harvest progress figures for the 2022 corn crop, analysts on average expected the USDA to show the U.S. crop as 4% harvested by Sunday, with estimates ranging from 3% to 5%.

The government was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. Analysts on average estimated the crop was 10% planted by Sunday, up from 3% as of Sept. 4.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest was seen as 83% complete, up from 71% previously.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

54

53-54

54

Corn harvested (percent)

4

3-5

NA

Soybeans condition*

57

56-58

57

Winter wheat planted (percent)

10

7-11

3

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

83

81-85

71

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

