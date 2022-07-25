POLL-U.S. corn, soy crop conditions deteriorate after hot week -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more than most analysts expected after sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.

The USDA rated 61% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 64% a week earlier, and soybean ratings fell to 59% good-to-excellent, from 61% previously. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected the government's ratings for each crop to decline by 1 percentage point.

Amid fears of a global food crisis, the drop in ratings raises uncertainty about harvest prospects in the United States, the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Forecasts called for milder conditions in the Midwest this week before another warm-up as August begins.

"The real question is going to be how this week affects things, where it's going to be cooler, and we may see a little bit more moisture ... because we are going to go right back into the furnace next week," said Sterling Smith, director of agricultural research at AgriSompo North America.

Traders will be monitoring soybean ratings closely as the bulk of the oilseed crop enters its key pod-setting phase in August. The USDA said 26% of the U.S. soybean crop was setting pods as of July 24, behind the five-year average of 34%. US/SOY

"As we are just starting that critical time, we are looking at elevated temperatures and probably some moisture deficits," Smith said.

Condition ratings also declined for U.S. spring wheat, grown in the northern Plains. The USDA rated 68% of the crop as good to excellent, down from 71% the previous week. Analysts on average had expected no change.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest advanced to 77% complete as of July 24, short of the five-year average of 80% and behind the average analyst estimate of 82%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

63

61-65

64

61

Soybeans condition*

60

59-62

61

59

Spring wheat condition*

71

70-72

71

68

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

82

78-90

70

77

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Sam Holmes)

