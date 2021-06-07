POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 74% good/excellent, soybeans 70%
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 74% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 2 percentage points from a week ago, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.
Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings ranged from 72% to 75%.
For soybeans, analysts predicted the USDA would rate 70% as good to excellent in its initial ratings of the 2021 oilseed crop. Estimates ranged from 64% to 75% good-to-excellent. Analysts expected the government to report soybean planting as 92% complete, up from 84% a week ago. Estimates ranged from 90% to 93%.
The government was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 5% complete, with estimates ranging from 2% to 15%. Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago.
Analysts expected the USDA to rate 40% of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, a drop from 43% last week, following a spell of scorching temperatures in the northern U.S. Plains. All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn condition*
74
72-75
76
Soybeans condition*
70
64-75
NA
Soybeans planted
92
90-93
84
Winter wheat harvested
5
2-15
NA
Winter wheat condition*
48
46-49
48
Spring wheat condition*
40
35-42
43
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.