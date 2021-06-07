Stocks

POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 74% good/excellent, soybeans 70%

Contributor
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL ACKER

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 74% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 2 percentage points from a week ago, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 74% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 2 percentage points from a week ago, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings ranged from 72% to 75%.

For soybeans, analysts predicted the USDA would rate 70% as good to excellent in its initial ratings of the 2021 oilseed crop. Estimates ranged from 64% to 75% good-to-excellent. Analysts expected the government to report soybean planting as 92% complete, up from 84% a week ago. Estimates ranged from 90% to 93%.

The government was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 5% complete, with estimates ranging from 2% to 15%. Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago.

Analysts expected the USDA to rate 40% of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, a drop from 43% last week, following a spell of scorching temperatures in the northern U.S. Plains. All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

74

72-75

76

Soybeans condition*

70

64-75

NA

Soybeans planted

92

90-93

84

Winter wheat harvested

5

2-15

NA

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-49

48

Spring wheat condition*

40

35-42

43

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular