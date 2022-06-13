POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 73% good/excellent, soybeans 70%

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 73% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, unchanged from a week ago, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings ranged from 71% to 75%. Corn planting progress was seen as 98% complete, up from 94% last week.

For soybeans, analysts predicted the USDA would rate 70% as good to excellent in its initial ratings of the 2022 oilseed crop. Estimates ranged from 65% to 72% good-to-excellent. Analysts expected the government to report soybean planting as 90% complete, up from 78% a week ago.

The government was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The USDA also expected to release its first crop condition ratings of the year for spring wheat, and analysts on average expected a rating of 63% good-to-excellent. Estimates ranged widely from 50% to 77% good-to-excellent.

Spring wheat planting was seen on average as 91% complete, up from 82% by June 5. Wet conditions have slowed seeding this year in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 14% complete, up from 5% a week earlier. Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 31% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from a week ago.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

73

71-75

73

Corn planted (percent)

98

97-98

94

Soybeans condition*

70

65-72

NA

Soybeans planted (percent)

90

88-91

78

Spring wheat condition*

63

50-77

NA

Spring wheat planted (percent)

91

87-94

82

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

14

10-21

5

Winter wheat condition*

31

30-33

30

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

