POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 70% good/excellent; planting 96% complete

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers planted 96% of their intended corn acres as of May 30, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Tuesday.

In the government's first corn ratings for 2021, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 70% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged from 64% to 78% good-to-excellent.

For soybeans, analysts on average expected the USDA to show planting as 87% complete, up from 75% a week earlier. The USDA did not expect to release soybean condition ratings in Tuesday's report, given that only 41% of the soy crop had emerged from the ground as of last week, while corn emergence had reached 64%.

For wheat, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 48% of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, up one percentage point from the previous week.

Planting of the U.S. spring wheat crop is nearly finished. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting as 98% complete and to rate 45% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition, steady with last week.

USDA is scheduled to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday. All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted

96

95-97

90

Corn condition*

70

64-78

NA

Soybeans planted

87

85-89

75

Spring wheat planted

98

97-98

94

Spring wheat condition*

45

42-47

45

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-49

47

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

