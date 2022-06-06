POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 68% good/excellent, planting 93% complete
CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 93% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.
In the government's first corn ratings for 2022, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 68% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged from 60% to 76% good-to-excellent.
For soybeans, analysts on average expected the USDA's report to show planting as 80% complete by Sunday, up from 66% a week ago. The USDA did not expect to release soybean condition ratings in Monday's report, given that only 39% of the soy crop had emerged from the ground as of last week, while corn emergence had reached 61%.
Spring wheat planting was seen as 86% complete, with estimates ranging from 81% to 90%.
The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 6% complete, with estimates ranging from 2% to 15%.
Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 30% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up from 29% last week, following weekend rains in portions of the southern Plains winter wheat belt.
Approximately 54% of the winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of May 31, the USDA reported last week, but that figure was down from 58% the previous week, and down from 69% as of May 3.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn planted (percent)
93
90-95
86
Corn condition*
68
60-76
NA
Soybeans planted (percent)
80
77-85
66
Spring wheat planted (percent)
86
81-90
73
Winter wheat harvested (percent)
6
2-15
NA
Winter wheat condition*
30
28-33
29
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
