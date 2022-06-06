POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 68% good/excellent, planting 93% complete

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 93% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

In the government's first corn ratings for 2022, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 68% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged from 60% to 76% good-to-excellent.

For soybeans, analysts on average expected the USDA's report to show planting as 80% complete by Sunday, up from 66% a week ago. The USDA did not expect to release soybean condition ratings in Monday's report, given that only 39% of the soy crop had emerged from the ground as of last week, while corn emergence had reached 61%.

Spring wheat planting was seen as 86% complete, with estimates ranging from 81% to 90%.

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 6% complete, with estimates ranging from 2% to 15%.

Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 30% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up from 29% last week, following weekend rains in portions of the southern Plains winter wheat belt.

Approximately 54% of the winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of May 31, the USDA reported last week, but that figure was down from 58% the previous week, and down from 69% as of May 3.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

93

90-95

86

Corn condition*

68

60-76

NA

Soybeans planted (percent)

80

77-85

66

Spring wheat planted (percent)

86

81-90

73

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

6

2-15

NA

Winter wheat condition*

30

28-33

29

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

