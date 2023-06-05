POLL-U.S. corn seen rated 67% good/excellent, soybeans 65%

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 67% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 2 percentage points from a week ago, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings in corn ranged from 65% to 69%. Corn planting progress was seen as 97% complete, up from 92% last week. The United States is the world's No. 2 corn exporter after Brazil.

Dry conditions have been a worry with 34% of the U.S. corn production belt experiencing drought as of May 30, according to the USDA.

"Dryness remains widespread across the northeastern Plains, Midwest, and the Delta ... stressing growth of corn, soybeans, and spring wheat," space technology company Maxar said Monday in a daily weather note.

For soybeans, analysts predicted the USDA would rate 65% as good to excellent in its initial ratings of the 2023 oilseed crop. Estimates ranged from 58% to 68% good-to-excellent. Analysts expected the government to report soybean planting as 92% complete, up from 83% a week ago.

The government was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The USDA also expected to release its first crop condition ratings of the year for spring wheat, and analysts on average expected a rating of 66% good-to-excellent. Estimates ranged widely from 57% to 77% good-to-excellent. Spring wheat planting was seen on average as 94% complete, up from 85% by May 28.

The harvest of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop is under way. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 4% complete by Sunday. Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 35% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up from 34% a week ago.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

67

65-69

69

Corn planted (%)

97

95-98

92

Soybean condition ratings*

65

58-68

NA

Soybeans planted (%)

92

87-95

83

Spring wheat condition ratings*

66

57-77

NA

Spring wheat planted (%)

94

90-97

85

Winter wheat condition ratings*

35

32-37

34

Winter wheat harvested (%)

4

2-6

NA

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.