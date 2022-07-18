POLL-U.S. corn ratings seen falling to 63% good/excellent, soy steady at 62%

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 63% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday.

Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings ranged from 61% to 67% as hot, dry weather stressed crops in some areas. "Areas of Nebraska are still going south, probably," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "But some of these areas that got the rain, improved," he added.

Most of the U.S. corn crop pollinates in July, making it the most important month for determining yields for the yellow grain.

For soybeans, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 62% as good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 59% to 65% good-to-excellent. August is the key month for soybean development.

The USDA was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

For spring wheat, analysts on average expected the government to rate 70% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat was seen as 75% complete, up from 63% by July 10, with estimates ranging from 72% to 80% complete.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

63

61-67

64

Soybeans condition*

62

59-65

62

Spring wheat condition*

70

68-71

70

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

75

72-80

63

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

