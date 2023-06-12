POLL-U.S. corn ratings seen falling to 62% good/excellent, soybeans to 60%

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to rate 62% of the corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 2 percentage points from a week ago, according to the average estimate of 12 analysts on Monday.

Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings in corn ranged from 59% to 64%. The United States is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil.

Last week, U.S. corn ratings fell 5 percentage points to 64% good-to-excellent, a larger drop than analysts expected, reflecting dry conditions in the Midwest. Approximately 45% of the U.S. corn production belt was experiencing drought as of June 6, according to the USDA.

Weekend showers brought welcome moisture to some areas. However, space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note, "rain is expected to be limited across most of the corn belt this week, maintaining dryness concerns."

For soybeans, analysts predicted the USDA on Monday would rate 60% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from the previous week. Estimates ranged from 57% to 62% good-to-excellent.

Soybean planting is nearly finished. Analysts on average estimated progress at 96% complete, up from 91% a week ago. Corn planting is virtually done, with USDA reporting progress at 96% by June 4.

The government was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 63% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good-to-excellent, down from 64% last week. Spring wheat planting was seen as 97% complete, up from 93% by June 4.

The harvest of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop was seen as 10% complete, up from 4% a week ago. Analysts forecast, on average, that the USDA would rate 37% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up from 36% a week ago.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

62

59-64

64

Soybean condition ratings*

60

57-62

62

Soybeans planted (%)

96

95-98

91

Spring wheat condition ratings*

63

60-67

64

Spring wheat planted (%)

97

96-98

93

Winter wheat condition ratings*

37

35-39

36

Winter wheat harvested (%)

10

7-13

4

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Conor Humphries)

