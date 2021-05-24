POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 91% complete, soybean planting at 80%

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers planted 91% of their intended corn acres as of May 23, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday.

The average estimate for soybean planting was 80% complete. For spring wheat planting, it was 94%.

Trade estimates ranged from 90% to 93% for corn planting, 76% to 85% for soybean planting and 90% to 97% for spring wheat planting.

USDA is scheduled to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Analysts forecast on average that the USDA would rate 50% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up two percentage points from the previous week.

The USDA expected to release its first crop condition ratings of the year for spring wheat on Monday, and analysts on average expected the government to rate 57% of the crop as good to excellent. Estimates ranged widely from 45% to 70% good-to-excellent.

Conditions in the northern U.S. Plains spring wheat belt have been dry. The latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, prepared by a consortium of climatologists, showed 85% of North Dakota, the top spring wheat producer, in extreme drought as of May 18. All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

91

90-93

80

Soybeans planted (percent)

80

76-85

61

Spring wheat planted (percent)

94

90-97

85

Spring wheat conditions*

57

45-70

NA

Winter wheat conditions*

50

48-52

48

*Percent good/excellent

