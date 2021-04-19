POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 9% complete; soybeans 3%
CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 9% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.
Trade estimates for the week ended April 18 ranged from 7% to 12%.
Analysts also expected the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 3% complete. The soy planting figure will be the USDA's first for 2021. The government was scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
For wheat, analysts forecast on average that the USDA would rate 52% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down one percentage point from the previous week. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 48% to 55% good to excellent.
Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 17% complete, with estimates ranging from 14% to 21%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn planted (percent)
9
7-12
4
Soybeans planted (percent)
3
2-4
NA
Spring wheat planted (percent)
17
14-21
11
Winter wheat conditions*
52
48-55
53
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
