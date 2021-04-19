Stocks

POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 9% complete; soybeans 3%

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 9% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 18 ranged from 7% to 12%.

Analysts also expected the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 3% complete. The soy planting figure will be the USDA's first for 2021. The government was scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

For wheat, analysts forecast on average that the USDA would rate 52% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down one percentage point from the previous week. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 48% to 55% good to excellent.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 17% complete, with estimates ranging from 14% to 21%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

9

7-12

4

Soybeans planted (percent)

3

2-4

NA

Spring wheat planted (percent)

17

14-21

11

Winter wheat conditions*

52

48-55

53

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

