POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 84% complete, soybean planting at 60%

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers planted 84% of their intended corn acres as of May 16, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday.

The average estimate for soybean planting was 60% complete. For spring wheat planting, it was 86%.

Trade estimates ranged from 79% to 88% for corn planting, 57% to 64% for soybean planting and 83% to 88% for spring wheat planting.

USDA will release its weekly crop progress and conditions report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Analysts also were expecting the report to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop rose 1 percentage point to 50%. All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

84

79-88

67

Soybeans planted (percent)

60

57-64

42

Spring wheat planted (percent)

86

83-88

70

Winter wheat conditions*

50

48-51

49

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)

