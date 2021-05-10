POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 67% complete; soybeans 40%
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers planted 67% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday.
Trade estimates for the week ended May 9 ranged from 62% to 71%.
Analysts also forecast the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 40% complete, based on estimates that ranged from 36% to 46%.
The government is scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
For wheat, analysts expected on average that the USDA would rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 47% to 50% good-to-excellent.
Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 69% complete, with estimates ranging from 63% to 74%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn planted (percent)
67
62-71
46
Soybeans planted (percent)
40
36-46
24
Spring wheat planted (percent)
69
63-74
49
Winter wheat conditions*
48
47-50
48
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
