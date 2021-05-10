Stocks

POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 67% complete; soybeans 40%

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers planted 67% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday.

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers planted 67% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday.

Trade estimates for the week ended May 9 ranged from 62% to 71%.

Analysts also forecast the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 40% complete, based on estimates that ranged from 36% to 46%.

The government is scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

For wheat, analysts expected on average that the USDA would rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 47% to 50% good-to-excellent.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 69% complete, with estimates ranging from 63% to 74%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

67

62-71

46

Soybeans planted (percent)

40

36-46

24

Spring wheat planted (percent)

69

63-74

49

Winter wheat conditions*

48

47-50

48

*Percent good/excellent

