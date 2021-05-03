POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 44% complete; soybeans 25%
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers have planted 44% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday.
Trade estimates for the week ended May 2 ranged from 37% to 53%.
Analysts also forecast the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 25% complete, based on estimates that ranged from 17% to 34%.
The government is scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
For wheat, analysts expect on average that the USDA would rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down one percentage point from a week earlier. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 47% to 49% good-to- excellent.
Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 48% complete, with estimates ranging from 40% to 63%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn planted (percent)
44
37-53
17
Soybeans planted (percent)
25
17-34
8
Spring wheat planted (percent)
48
40-63
28
Winter wheat conditions*
48
47-49
49
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy)
