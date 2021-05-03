POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 44% complete; soybeans 25%

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers have planted 44% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday.

Trade estimates for the week ended May 2 ranged from 37% to 53%.

Analysts also forecast the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 25% complete, based on estimates that ranged from 17% to 34%.

The government is scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

For wheat, analysts expect on average that the USDA would rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down one percentage point from a week earlier. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 47% to 49% good-to- excellent.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 48% complete, with estimates ranging from 40% to 63%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

44

37-53

17

Soybeans planted (percent)

25

17-34

8

Spring wheat planted (percent)

48

40-63

28

Winter wheat conditions*

48

47-49

49

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy)

