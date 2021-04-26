POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 17% complete; soybeans 8%
CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers have planted 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.
Trade estimates for the week ended April 25 ranged from 14% to 21%.
Analysts also forecast the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 8% complete, based on estimates that ranged from 6% to 11%.
The government is scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
For wheat, analysts expect on average that the USDA would rate 52% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down one percentage point from a week earlier. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 49% to 53% good-to- excellent.
Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 28% complete, with estimates ranging from 25% to 31%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn planted (percent)
17
14-21
8
Soybeans planted (percent)
8
6-11
3
Spring wheat planted (percent)
28
25-31
19
Winter wheat conditions*
52
49-53
53
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Paul Simao)
