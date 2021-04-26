POLL-U.S. corn planting seen 17% complete; soybeans 8%

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report is expected to show that farmers have planted 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 25 ranged from 14% to 21%.

Analysts also forecast the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 8% complete, based on estimates that ranged from 6% to 11%.

The government is scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

For wheat, analysts expect on average that the USDA would rate 52% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down one percentage point from a week earlier. Estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 49% to 53% good-to- excellent.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 28% complete, with estimates ranging from 25% to 31%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

17

14-21

8

Soybeans planted (percent)

8

6-11

3

Spring wheat planted (percent)

28

25-31

19

Winter wheat conditions*

52

49-53

53

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Paul Simao)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.