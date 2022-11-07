POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 86% complete, wheat ratings seen improving

CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 86% complete and the soybean harvest at 94%, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

For the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2023, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 31% of the crop in good to excellent condition, an improvement from 28% as of Oct. 30, the lowest for that time of year in records dating to 1987. Estimates ranged from 27% to 37% good-to-excellent.

Persistent drought continues to bedevil crops in the southern Plains wheat belt, although portions of the region received welcome rains in the past week. The USDA said 74% of the U.S. winter wheat production area was experiencing drought as of Nov. 1.

Planting was nearly finished. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat seeding as 93% complete, up from 87% as of Oct. 30.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested (percent)

86

83-88

76

Soybeans harvested (percent)

94

92-96

88

Winter wheat planted (percent)

93

92-95

87

Winter wheat conditions*

31

27-37

28

*Percent good/excellent

