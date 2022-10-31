POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 75% complete, soybeans 89% complete

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 75% complete and the soybean harvest at 89%, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

For the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2023, analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting as 88% complete, up from 79% as of Oct. 23.

In its first condition ratings for the 2023 winter wheat crop, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 41% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged widely from 30% to 53% good-to-excellent.

Dry conditions have hampered wheat seeding and emergence in the Plains, the core U.S. wheat region. Approximately 74% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of Oct. 25, the government said.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested (percent)

75

72-81

61

Soybeans harvested (percent)

89

85-93

80

Winter wheat planted (percent)

88

84-91

79

Winter wheat conditions*

41

30-53

NA

*Percent good/excellent

