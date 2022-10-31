POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 75% complete, soybeans 89% complete
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 75% complete and the soybean harvest at 89%, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.
The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.
For the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2023, analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting as 88% complete, up from 79% as of Oct. 23.
In its first condition ratings for the 2023 winter wheat crop, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 41% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged widely from 30% to 53% good-to-excellent.
Dry conditions have hampered wheat seeding and emergence in the Plains, the core U.S. wheat region. Approximately 74% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of Oct. 25, the government said.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn harvested (percent)
75
72-81
61
Soybeans harvested (percent)
89
85-93
80
Winter wheat planted (percent)
88
84-91
79
Winter wheat conditions*
41
30-53
NA
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
