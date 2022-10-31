Stocks

POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 75% complete, soybeans 89% complete

Contributor
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 75% complete and the soybean harvest at 89%, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 75% complete and the soybean harvest at 89%, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

For the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2023, analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting as 88% complete, up from 79% as of Oct. 23.

In its first condition ratings for the 2023 winter wheat crop, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 41% of the crop in good to excellent condition. Estimates ranged widely from 30% to 53% good-to-excellent.

Dry conditions have hampered wheat seeding and emergence in the Plains, the core U.S. wheat region. Approximately 74% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of Oct. 25, the government said.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested (percent)

75

72-81

61

Soybeans harvested (percent)

89

85-93

80

Winter wheat planted (percent)

88

84-91

79

Winter wheat conditions*

41

30-53

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular