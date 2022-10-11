POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 34% complete, soy 41%; ratings unchanged

CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 34% complete and the soybean harvest as 41% complete following a week of mostly clear weather for field work, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday.

Analysts on average expected no change in weekly crop condition ratings since last week, when the USDA rated 52% of the corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition.

The government was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Planting of the 2023 winter wheat crop is advancing in the Midwest, Plains and Pacific Northwest. Analysts on average estimated the U.S. crop was 55% planted by Sunday, up from 40% as of Oct. 2.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

52

51-52

52

Corn harvested (percent)

34

31-38

20

Soybeans condition*

55

53-56

55

Soybeans harvested (percent)

41

36-49

22

Winter wheat planted (percent)

55

50-61

40

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.