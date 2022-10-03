POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 22% complete, soy 20%; ratings steady

CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 22% complete and the soybean harvest as 20% complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts on average expected no change in weekly crop condition ratings since last week, when the USDA rated 52% of the corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition.

The government was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Planting of the 2023 winter wheat crop is under way. Analysts on average estimated the crop was 44% planted by Sunday, up from 31% as of Sept. 25.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest is virtually over, reaching 96% complete as of Sept. 25. US/WHE

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

52

51-53

52

Corn harvested (percent)

22

19-26

12

Soybeans condition*

55

54-56

55

Soybeans harvested (percent)

20

14-28

8

Winter wheat planted (percent)

44

41-48

31

*Percent good/excellent

