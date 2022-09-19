POLL-U.S. corn harvest seen as 10% complete, soy 5%; ratings steady

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 10% complete and the soybean harvest as 5% complete, according to the average of estimates from 13 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts on average expected no change in weekly crop condition ratings since last week, when the USDA rated 53% of the corn crop and 56% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition.

The government was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. Analysts on average estimated the crop was 20% planted by Sunday, up from 10% as of Sept. 11.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest was seen as 92% complete, up from 85% previously.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

53

52-54

53

Corn harvested (percent)

10

9-12

5

Soybeans condition*

56

55-57

56

Soybeans harvested (percent)

5

2-6

NA

Winter wheat planted (percent)

20

15-25

10

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

92

90-95

85

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Mark Potter)

