POLL-U.S. 2024 corn seeding seen at 91.776 mln acres, soy at 86.530 mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for 2024 U.S. corn, soybean and wheat plantings ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report, which is scheduled to be released at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday, March 28.
All figures are in millions of acres:
Corn
Soybeans
All Wheat
Winter Wheat
Other Spring
Durum
Average trade estimate
91.776
86.530
47.330
34.870
10.891
1.652
Highest trade estimate
93.472
88.000
49.982
38.370
11.320
1.800
Lowest trade estimate
90.000
85.350
46.200
34.000
10.100
1.133
USDA 2023 planted acreage
94.641
83.600
49.575
36.699
11.200
1.676
USDA 2024 Outlook Forum
91.000
87.500
47.000
34.425*
NA
NA
ADM Investor Services
92.250
85.350
47.175
34.425
11.050
1.725
AgMarket
91.500
86.100
46.200
--
--
--
AgriSompo
90.800
87.600
47.000
35.300
10.100
1.600
Allendale Inc
93.472
85.832
47.622
34.700
11.240
1.682
Brock Associates
91.000
87.000
46.400
34.300
10.480
1.620
Brugler Marketing
91.500
87.000
47.225
34.750
10.800
1.675
CHS Hedging
92.000
87.000
--
--
--
--
Doane Advisory Services
91.750
86.750
47.100
34.425
10.900
1.775
Farm Futures
92.375
85.983
49.982
38.370
10.478
1.133
Grain Cycles
92.100
85.500
47.400
34.800
10.900
1.700
Grain Service Corp
91.234
86.985
47.200
34.400
11.100
1.660
Linn & Associates
92.200
87.000
47.500
34.800
11.000
1.700
Marex Capital Markets
91.500
87.000
47.300
34.400
11.100
1.800
McKeany-Flavell
92.000
87.000
46.858
34.400
10.900
1.550
Midland Research
92.330
85.750
47.570
34.550
11.320
1.720
Northstar Commodity
92.000
85.800
48.000
35.100
11.200
1.700
Prime AG
92.500
86.500
47.000
--
--
--
R.J. O'Brien
92.000
86.500
47.200
34.700
10.800
1.700
Refinitiv Agriculture Research
91.300
87.000
--
35.200
--
--
Risk Management Commodities
91.000
86.500
47.800
35.500
10.700
1.620
Steve Freed Consulting
91.000
87.500
47.000
34.200
11.100
1.700
Sid Love Consulting
90.000
88.000
46.600
34.000
10.800
1.750
StoneX Group Inc
92.100
85.600
46.960
34.725
10.528
1.710
U.S. Commodities
92.000
86.000
48.000
35.500
11.000
1.500
Vantage RM
92.500
86.000
47.500
34.600
11.220
1.680
* Winter wheat seedings estimate released by USDA on Jan. 12, 2024
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
