POLL-U.S. 2024 corn seeding seen at 91.776 mln acres, soy at 86.530 mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for 2024 U.S. corn, soybean and wheat plantings ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report, which is scheduled to be released at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Thursday, March 28.

All figures are in millions of acres:

Corn

Soybeans

All Wheat

Winter Wheat

Other Spring

Durum

Average trade estimate

91.776

86.530

47.330

34.870

10.891

1.652

Highest trade estimate

93.472

88.000

49.982

38.370

11.320

1.800

Lowest trade estimate

90.000

85.350

46.200

34.000

10.100

1.133

USDA 2023 planted acreage

94.641

83.600

49.575

36.699

11.200

1.676

USDA 2024 Outlook Forum

91.000

87.500

47.000

34.425*

NA

NA

ADM Investor Services

92.250

85.350

47.175

34.425

11.050

1.725

AgMarket

91.500

86.100

46.200

--

--

--

AgriSompo

90.800

87.600

47.000

35.300

10.100

1.600

Allendale Inc

93.472

85.832

47.622

34.700

11.240

1.682

Brock Associates

91.000

87.000

46.400

34.300

10.480

1.620

Brugler Marketing

91.500

87.000

47.225

34.750

10.800

1.675

CHS Hedging

92.000

87.000

--

--

--

--

Doane Advisory Services

91.750

86.750

47.100

34.425

10.900

1.775

Farm Futures

92.375

85.983

49.982

38.370

10.478

1.133

Grain Cycles

92.100

85.500

47.400

34.800

10.900

1.700

Grain Service Corp

91.234

86.985

47.200

34.400

11.100

1.660

Linn & Associates

92.200

87.000

47.500

34.800

11.000

1.700

Marex Capital Markets

91.500

87.000

47.300

34.400

11.100

1.800

McKeany-Flavell

92.000

87.000

46.858

34.400

10.900

1.550

Midland Research

92.330

85.750

47.570

34.550

11.320

1.720

Northstar Commodity

92.000

85.800

48.000

35.100

11.200

1.700

Prime AG

92.500

86.500

47.000

--

--

--

R.J. O'Brien

92.000

86.500

47.200

34.700

10.800

1.700

Refinitiv Agriculture Research

91.300

87.000

--

35.200

--

--

Risk Management Commodities

91.000

86.500

47.800

35.500

10.700

1.620

Steve Freed Consulting

91.000

87.500

47.000

34.200

11.100

1.700

Sid Love Consulting

90.000

88.000

46.600

34.000

10.800

1.750

StoneX Group Inc

92.100

85.600

46.960

34.725

10.528

1.710

U.S. Commodities

92.000

86.000

48.000

35.500

11.000

1.500

Vantage RM

92.500

86.000

47.500

34.600

11.220

1.680

* Winter wheat seedings estimate released by USDA on Jan. 12, 2024

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

