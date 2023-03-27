POLL-U.S. 2023 corn seeding seen at 90.880 mln acres, soy at 88.242 mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for 2023 U.S. corn, soybean and wheat plantings ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report, which is scheduled to be released at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday, March 31.
All figures are in millions of acres:
Corn
Soybeans
All Wheat
Winter Wheat
Other Spring
Durum
Average trade estimate
90.880
88.242
48.852
36.256
10.950
1.666
Highest trade estimate
92.050
89.620
49.950
37.000
12.000
2.000
Lowest trade estimate
87.677
87.350
45.744
34.300
9.760
1.175
USDA 2022 planted acreage
88.579
87.450
45.738
33.271
10.835
1.632
USDA 2023 Outlook Forum
91.000
87.500
49.500
36.950*
N/A
N/A
ADM Investor Services
91.500
88.000
49.500
36.800
11.000
1.700
AgMarket
91.350
87.900
49.120
--
--
--
AgriSompo
91.200
89.450
47.215
34.350
10.800
2.000
Allendale Inc
90.414
87.768
48.706
36.524
10.607
1.575
Brock Associates
90.500
87.800
49.200
36.650
10.950
1.600
Brugler Marketing
91.000
87.500
48.950
36.500
10.800
1.650
CHS Hedging
91.000
88.000
49.000
--
--
--
Doane Advisory Services
92.050
87.350
49.600
36.950
11.000
1.650
Farm Futures
87.677
89.620
45.744
34.417
10.152
1.175
Futures International
91.000
89.000
--
36.950
11.200
1.700
Grain Cycles
90.300
88.600
49.000
36.800
10.500
1.700
Grain Service Corp
91.500
89.000
49.900
36.930
11.280
1.650
Linn & Associates
91.200
88.800
49.950
36.750
11.600
1.600
Marex Capital Markets
91.000
88.000
49.600
37.000
11.000
1.600
McKeany-Flavell
91.500
88.200
49.500
37.000
10.900
1.600
Midland Research
90.650
88.200
49.250
36.500
11.100
1.650
Northstar Commodity
91.300
88.200
49.000
36.400
11.000
1.600
R.J. O'Brien
90.500
88.000
48.600
36.500
10.500
1.600
Refinitiv Agriculture Research
90.740
88.105
--
--
--
--
Risk Management Commodities
90.500
88.000
47.540
34.300
11.600
1.640
S&P Global Commodity Insights
90.900
88.200
49.247
36.950
10.600
1.697
Sid Love Consulting
90.000
88.500
49.500
37.000
10.750
1.750
StoneX Group Inc
92.000
88.500
48.160
36.700
9.760
1.700
U.S. Commodities
90.500
88.000
49.000
35.000
12.000
2.000
Vantage RM
91.200
87.500
49.050
35.800
11.500
1.750
Zaner Ag Hedge
91.400
88.100
48.120
35.120
11.260
1.740
* Winter wheat seedings estimate released by USDA on Jan. 12, 2023
(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
