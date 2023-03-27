POLL-U.S. 2023 corn seeding seen at 90.880 mln acres, soy at 88.242 mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' estimates for 2023 U.S. corn, soybean and wheat plantings ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting intentions report, which is scheduled to be released at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday, March 31.

All figures are in millions of acres:

Corn

Soybeans

All Wheat

Winter Wheat

Other Spring

Durum

Average trade estimate

90.880

88.242

48.852

36.256

10.950

1.666

Highest trade estimate

92.050

89.620

49.950

37.000

12.000

2.000

Lowest trade estimate

87.677

87.350

45.744

34.300

9.760

1.175

USDA 2022 planted acreage

88.579

87.450

45.738

33.271

10.835

1.632

USDA 2023 Outlook Forum

91.000

87.500

49.500

36.950*

N/A

N/A

ADM Investor Services

91.500

88.000

49.500

36.800

11.000

1.700

AgMarket

91.350

87.900

49.120

--

--

--

AgriSompo

91.200

89.450

47.215

34.350

10.800

2.000

Allendale Inc

90.414

87.768

48.706

36.524

10.607

1.575

Brock Associates

90.500

87.800

49.200

36.650

10.950

1.600

Brugler Marketing

91.000

87.500

48.950

36.500

10.800

1.650

CHS Hedging

91.000

88.000

49.000

--

--

--

Doane Advisory Services

92.050

87.350

49.600

36.950

11.000

1.650

Farm Futures

87.677

89.620

45.744

34.417

10.152

1.175

Futures International

91.000

89.000

--

36.950

11.200

1.700

Grain Cycles

90.300

88.600

49.000

36.800

10.500

1.700

Grain Service Corp

91.500

89.000

49.900

36.930

11.280

1.650

Linn & Associates

91.200

88.800

49.950

36.750

11.600

1.600

Marex Capital Markets

91.000

88.000

49.600

37.000

11.000

1.600

McKeany-Flavell

91.500

88.200

49.500

37.000

10.900

1.600

Midland Research

90.650

88.200

49.250

36.500

11.100

1.650

Northstar Commodity

91.300

88.200

49.000

36.400

11.000

1.600

R.J. O'Brien

90.500

88.000

48.600

36.500

10.500

1.600

Refinitiv Agriculture Research

90.740

88.105

--

--

--

--

Risk Management Commodities

90.500

88.000

47.540

34.300

11.600

1.640

S&P Global Commodity Insights

90.900

88.200

49.247

36.950

10.600

1.697

Sid Love Consulting

90.000

88.500

49.500

37.000

10.750

1.750

StoneX Group Inc

92.000

88.500

48.160

36.700

9.760

1.700

U.S. Commodities

90.500

88.000

49.000

35.000

12.000

2.000

Vantage RM

91.200

87.500

49.050

35.800

11.500

1.750

Zaner Ag Hedge

91.400

88.100

48.120

35.120

11.260

1.740

* Winter wheat seedings estimate released by USDA on Jan. 12, 2023

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

