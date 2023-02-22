POLL-U.S. 2023 corn plantings seen at 90.9 mln acres; soy 88.6 mln

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' forecasts of U.S. plantings, yield, production and ending stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat for the 2023-24 marketing year, ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual outlook forum on Feb. 23-24.
USDA will publish its estimates at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
Planted area is shown in millions of acres and yield in bushels per acre, while production and ending stocks figures are shown in billions of bushels.
CORN
Planted
2023-24
acres
Yield
Production
end-stocks
Average trade estimate
90.9
179.7
14.949
1.809
Highest trade estimate
92.0
182.6
15.280
2.253
Lowest trade estimate
89.5
177.0
14.593
1.428
USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast
92.0
181.5
15.265
1.712
USDA final 2022-23 figures
88.6
173.3
13.730
1.267
USDA 2022 outlook forum
92.0
181.0
15.240
1.965
ADM Investor Services
92.0
181.5
15.280
2.000
Allendale Inc
90.002
182.6
15.003
1.850
Brock Associates
90.5
177.7
14.642
1.578
Brugler Marketing
91.0
178.0
14.800
2.117
Doane Advisory Services
91.0
180.5
15.000
1.860
Farm Futures
90.531
177.6
14.593
1.459
Futures International
91.3
177.0
14.842
1.428
Grain Cycles
90.5
181.25
14.985
1.860
Linn & Associates
91.0
178.0
14.827
1.674
Marex Capital
91.0
182.0
15.161
2.253
Midland Research
90.850
178.0
14.840
1.917
Northstar Commodity
89.5
180.0
14.821
1.960
Risk Management Commodities
91.0
181.0
15.153
1.750
Sid Love Consulting
92.0
181.5
15.265
1.807
StoneX
92.0
179.0
15.017
1.754
Zaner Ag Hedge
91.0
180.0
14.958
1.680
SOYBEANS
Planted
2023-24
acres
Yield
Production
end-stocks
Average trade estimate
88.6
51.5
4.515
0.319
Highest trade estimate
89.5
52.5
4.622
0.435
Lowest trade estimate
87.0
50.5
4.440
0.252
USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast
87.0
52.0
4.480
0.226
USDA final 2022 figures
87.5
49.5
4.276
0.225
USDA 2022 outlook forum
88.0
51.5
4.490
0.305
ADM Investor Services
89.5
52.0
4.600
0.435
Allendale Inc
89.060
52.5
4.622
0.272
Brock Associates
88.3
51.0
4.463
0.324
Brugler Marketing
88.0
52.0
4.527
0.342
Doane Advisory Services
89.5
51.4
4.560
0.285
Farm Futures
88.915
52.2
4.581
0.403
Futures International
89.1
50.5
4.450
0.252
Grain Cycles
88.5
51.75
4.533
0.398
Linn & Associates
89.0
51.0
4.498
0.253
Marex Capital
88.0
51.5
4.481
0.285
Midland Research
88.5
51.0
4.470
0.255
Northstar Commodity
88.5
51.5
4.475
0.325
Risk Management Commodities
89.5
51.5
4.560
0.425
Sid Love Consulting
87.0
52.0
4.480
0.260
StoneX
88.5
51.5
4.502
0.332
Zaner Ag Hedge
87.0
51.1
4.440
0.260
WHEAT
Planted
2023-24
acres
Yield
Production
end-stocks
Average trade estimate
48.7
48.6
1.893
0.650
Highest trade estimate
50.0
49.5
1.984
0.780
Lowest trade estimate
47.0
46.0
1.782
0.513
USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast
47.5
49.2
1.919
0.663
USDA final 2022 figures
45.7
46.5
1.650
0.568
USDA 2022 outlook forum
48.0
49.1
1.940
0.731
ADM Investor Services
49.0
49.5
1.880
0.655
Allendale Inc
49.180
49.3
1.984
0.780
Brock Associates
49.2
48.5
1.906
0.646
Brugler Marketing
47.0
46.0
1.822
0.605
Doane Advisory Services
49.8
48.9
1.935
0.700
Farm Futures
48.840
48.6
1.922
0.658
Futures International
50.0
47.3
1.867
0.594
Grain Cycles
48.0
49.5
1.890
0.628
Linn & Associates
47.5
49.0
1.789
0.641
Marex Capital
50.0
49.0
1.960
0.649
Midland Research
49.4
49.0
1.885
0.655
Northstar Commodity
48.5
48.5
1.928
0.605
Risk Management Commodities
48.0
47.0
1.782
0.513
Sid Love Consulting
47.5
49.2
1.919
0.655
StoneX
49.4
49.4
1.927
0.758
Zaner Ag Hedge
47.5
48.7
1.900
0.660
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.