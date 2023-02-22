Commodities

POLL-U.S. 2023 corn plantings seen at 90.9 mln acres; soy 88.6 mln

February 22, 2023 — 12:59 pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' forecasts of U.S. plantings, yield, production and ending stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat for the 2023-24 marketing year, ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual outlook forum on Feb. 23-24.

USDA will publish its estimates at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

Planted area is shown in millions of acres and yield in bushels per acre, while production and ending stocks figures are shown in billions of bushels.

CORN

Planted

2023-24

acres

Yield

Production

end-stocks

Average trade estimate

90.9

179.7

14.949

1.809

Highest trade estimate

92.0

182.6

15.280

2.253

Lowest trade estimate

89.5

177.0

14.593

1.428

USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast

92.0

181.5

15.265

1.712

USDA final 2022-23 figures

88.6

173.3

13.730

1.267

USDA 2022 outlook forum

92.0

181.0

15.240

1.965

ADM Investor Services

92.0

181.5

15.280

2.000

Allendale Inc

90.002

182.6

15.003

1.850

Brock Associates

90.5

177.7

14.642

1.578

Brugler Marketing

91.0

178.0

14.800

2.117

Doane Advisory Services

91.0

180.5

15.000

1.860

Farm Futures

90.531

177.6

14.593

1.459

Futures International

91.3

177.0

14.842

1.428

Grain Cycles

90.5

181.25

14.985

1.860

Linn & Associates

91.0

178.0

14.827

1.674

Marex Capital

91.0

182.0

15.161

2.253

Midland Research

90.850

178.0

14.840

1.917

Northstar Commodity

89.5

180.0

14.821

1.960

Risk Management Commodities

91.0

181.0

15.153

1.750

Sid Love Consulting

92.0

181.5

15.265

1.807

StoneX

92.0

179.0

15.017

1.754

Zaner Ag Hedge

91.0

180.0

14.958

1.680

SOYBEANS

Planted

2023-24

acres

Yield

Production

end-stocks

Average trade estimate

88.6

51.5

4.515

0.319

Highest trade estimate

89.5

52.5

4.622

0.435

Lowest trade estimate

87.0

50.5

4.440

0.252

USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast

87.0

52.0

4.480

0.226

USDA final 2022 figures

87.5

49.5

4.276

0.225

USDA 2022 outlook forum

88.0

51.5

4.490

0.305

ADM Investor Services

89.5

52.0

4.600

0.435

Allendale Inc

89.060

52.5

4.622

0.272

Brock Associates

88.3

51.0

4.463

0.324

Brugler Marketing

88.0

52.0

4.527

0.342

Doane Advisory Services

89.5

51.4

4.560

0.285

Farm Futures

88.915

52.2

4.581

0.403

Futures International

89.1

50.5

4.450

0.252

Grain Cycles

88.5

51.75

4.533

0.398

Linn & Associates

89.0

51.0

4.498

0.253

Marex Capital

88.0

51.5

4.481

0.285

Midland Research

88.5

51.0

4.470

0.255

Northstar Commodity

88.5

51.5

4.475

0.325

Risk Management Commodities

89.5

51.5

4.560

0.425

Sid Love Consulting

87.0

52.0

4.480

0.260

StoneX

88.5

51.5

4.502

0.332

Zaner Ag Hedge

87.0

51.1

4.440

0.260

WHEAT

Planted

2023-24

acres

Yield

Production

end-stocks

Average trade estimate

48.7

48.6

1.893

0.650

Highest trade estimate

50.0

49.5

1.984

0.780

Lowest trade estimate

47.0

46.0

1.782

0.513

USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast

47.5

49.2

1.919

0.663

USDA final 2022 figures

45.7

46.5

1.650

0.568

USDA 2022 outlook forum

48.0

49.1

1.940

0.731

ADM Investor Services

49.0

49.5

1.880

0.655

Allendale Inc

49.180

49.3

1.984

0.780

Brock Associates

49.2

48.5

1.906

0.646

Brugler Marketing

47.0

46.0

1.822

0.605

Doane Advisory Services

49.8

48.9

1.935

0.700

Farm Futures

48.840

48.6

1.922

0.658

Futures International

50.0

47.3

1.867

0.594

Grain Cycles

48.0

49.5

1.890

0.628

Linn & Associates

47.5

49.0

1.789

0.641

Marex Capital

50.0

49.0

1.960

0.649

Midland Research

49.4

49.0

1.885

0.655

Northstar Commodity

48.5

48.5

1.928

0.605

Risk Management Commodities

48.0

47.0

1.782

0.513

Sid Love Consulting

47.5

49.2

1.919

0.655

StoneX

49.4

49.4

1.927

0.758

Zaner Ag Hedge

47.5

48.7

1.900

0.660

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

