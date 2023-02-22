POLL-U.S. 2023 corn plantings seen at 90.9 mln acres; soy 88.6 mln

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are analysts' forecasts of U.S. plantings, yield, production and ending stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat for the 2023-24 marketing year, ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual outlook forum on Feb. 23-24.

USDA will publish its estimates at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

Planted area is shown in millions of acres and yield in bushels per acre, while production and ending stocks figures are shown in billions of bushels.

CORN

Planted 2023-24 acres Yield Production end-stocks Average trade estimate 90.9 179.7 14.949 1.809 Highest trade estimate 92.0 182.6 15.280 2.253 Lowest trade estimate 89.5 177.0 14.593 1.428 USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast 92.0 181.5 15.265 1.712 USDA final 2022-23 figures 88.6 173.3 13.730 1.267 USDA 2022 outlook forum 92.0 181.0 15.240 1.965 ADM Investor Services 92.0 181.5 15.280 2.000 Allendale Inc 90.002 182.6 15.003 1.850 Brock Associates 90.5 177.7 14.642 1.578 Brugler Marketing 91.0 178.0 14.800 2.117 Doane Advisory Services 91.0 180.5 15.000 1.860 Farm Futures 90.531 177.6 14.593 1.459 Futures International 91.3 177.0 14.842 1.428 Grain Cycles 90.5 181.25 14.985 1.860 Linn & Associates 91.0 178.0 14.827 1.674 Marex Capital 91.0 182.0 15.161 2.253 Midland Research 90.850 178.0 14.840 1.917 Northstar Commodity 89.5 180.0 14.821 1.960 Risk Management Commodities 91.0 181.0 15.153 1.750 Sid Love Consulting 92.0 181.5 15.265 1.807 StoneX 92.0 179.0 15.017 1.754 Zaner Ag Hedge 91.0 180.0 14.958 1.680 SOYBEANS

Planted 2023-24 acres Yield Production end-stocks Average trade estimate 88.6 51.5 4.515 0.319 Highest trade estimate 89.5 52.5 4.622 0.435 Lowest trade estimate 87.0 50.5 4.440 0.252 USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast 87.0 52.0 4.480 0.226 USDA final 2022 figures 87.5 49.5 4.276 0.225 USDA 2022 outlook forum 88.0 51.5 4.490 0.305

ADM Investor Services 89.5 52.0 4.600 0.435 Allendale Inc 89.060 52.5 4.622 0.272 Brock Associates 88.3 51.0 4.463 0.324 Brugler Marketing 88.0 52.0 4.527 0.342 Doane Advisory Services 89.5 51.4 4.560 0.285 Farm Futures 88.915 52.2 4.581 0.403 Futures International 89.1 50.5 4.450 0.252 Grain Cycles 88.5 51.75 4.533 0.398 Linn & Associates 89.0 51.0 4.498 0.253 Marex Capital 88.0 51.5 4.481 0.285 Midland Research 88.5 51.0 4.470 0.255 Northstar Commodity 88.5 51.5 4.475 0.325 Risk Management Commodities 89.5 51.5 4.560 0.425 Sid Love Consulting 87.0 52.0 4.480 0.260 StoneX 88.5 51.5 4.502 0.332 Zaner Ag Hedge 87.0 51.1 4.440 0.260 WHEAT Planted 2023-24 acres Yield Production end-stocks Average trade estimate 48.7 48.6 1.893 0.650 Highest trade estimate 50.0 49.5 1.984 0.780 Lowest trade estimate 47.0 46.0 1.782 0.513 USDA 2023 Long-term f'cast 47.5 49.2 1.919 0.663 USDA final 2022 figures 45.7 46.5 1.650 0.568 USDA 2022 outlook forum 48.0 49.1 1.940 0.731 ADM Investor Services 49.0 49.5 1.880 0.655 Allendale Inc 49.180 49.3 1.984 0.780 Brock Associates 49.2 48.5 1.906 0.646 Brugler Marketing 47.0 46.0 1.822 0.605 Doane Advisory Services 49.8 48.9 1.935 0.700 Farm Futures 48.840 48.6 1.922 0.658 Futures International 50.0 47.3 1.867 0.594 Grain Cycles 48.0 49.5 1.890 0.628 Linn & Associates 47.5 49.0 1.789 0.641 Marex Capital 50.0 49.0 1.960 0.649 Midland Research 49.4 49.0 1.885 0.655 Northstar Commodity 48.5 48.5 1.928 0.605 Risk Management Commodities 48.0 47.0 1.782 0.513 Sid Love Consulting 47.5 49.2 1.919 0.655 StoneX 49.4 49.4 1.927 0.758 Zaner Ag Hedge 47.5 48.7 1.900 0.660 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen) ((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

