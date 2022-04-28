POLL-Turkish inflation to jump near 70% in April

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPI%3DECI monthly inflation poll

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPIY%3DECI annual inflation poll

ISTANBUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 68% in April and only dip to 52% by year-end due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising commodity prices, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Turkey's consumer price index has surged since last autumn as the lira weakened after the central bank in September embarked on a 500 basis point-easing cycle long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The lira slide and rising food and energy prices pushed inflation to 61.14% in March, the highest in 20 years, despite tax cuts on basic goods and government subsidies for some electricity bills to ease the burden on household budgets.

The median estimate of 14 institutions in the Reuters poll for annual consumer price inflation in April was 68%, with forecasts ranging between 64.20% and 70.85%. Annual inflation last at such levels in February 2002, when it was 73.1%.

Economists see inflation remaining high for the rest of the year due to the Ukraine war, with the median estimate for inflation at year-end standing at 52%. Forecasts for the year-end figure ranged between 43.7% and 60%.

The government has said inflation will fall with the new economic programme, which prioritises low rates to boost production and exports and aims to achieve a current account surplus.

The Turkish central bank revised up its inflation forecasts for this year and next mainly because of the rise in commodity prices and supply issues. A presentation by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu on Thursday showed inflation peaking around 70% before June and falling to single digits by end-2024.

The central bank held its key policy rate steady at 14% in four meetings this year and said measures and policy steps will prioritise liraization in the market.

A unions confederation calculated that food prices increased by 8.02% in April in the capital Ankara.

Month-on-month, CPI was expected to stand at 6%, with forecasts ranging from 3.50% to 7.8%, according to the poll.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to release April inflation data at 0700 GMT on May 5.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.