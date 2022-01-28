POLL-Turkish inflation seen soaring to 20-yr high of nearly 47% in January

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is seen rising to around 47% in January, the highest in nearly 20 years, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after the currency crisis last month led to steep price hikes across the board.

Turkey began the year with a series of price hikes ranging from gas and electricity to road tolls and bus fares mainly due to a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021. The monthly minimum wage was also hiked 50% for 2022.

The impact of the price hikes is expected to have pushed inflation even higher January, after it soared to 36% in December, and is seen rising further in coming months.

The median estimate of 17 economists in the Reuters poll for annual inflation in January stood at 46.68%, the highest since April 2002, with forecasts ranging between 40.00% and 52.19%.

The median for the monthly inflation figure was 9.80% in a range of 6.90% and 13.72%.

Producer prices have also soared in recent months, with annual inflation standing at 79.89% last month, which economists say also puts upward pressure on consumer prices.

The currency crisis was sparked as the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September despite rising inflation.

The cuts were part of Erdogan's new economic plan that prioritises production, exports, employment and low rates. The central bank says the strategy will help Turkey's chronic currency account deficits turn to a surplus, bringing price stability.

The central bank sees inflation approaching 50% in January and peaking around 55% in May before dropping sharply in the third quarter and ending the year at 23.2%.

But economists see it remaining even higher in the rest of the year, with the median estimate of 13 economists in the Reuters poll for inflation at year-end standing at 35%.

Forecasts for the year-end figure ranged between 27.6% and 42%.

The lira volatility has largely settled since last month due to costly government interventions in the forex market as well as a scheme to protect lira deposits against exchange rate depreciation.

But economists still see the lira weakening and, in turn, putting even more pressure on prices.

Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Yatirim, said the central bank will likely resort to side policy instruments instead of hiking rates, leaving real yields even more deeply negative.

"We think that the volatility in the lira will continue as long as a return to generally accepted economic policies and a reaction mechanism are not established," he said.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to announce January inflation data at 0700 GMT on Feb. 3.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay)

