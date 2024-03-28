POLL-Turkish inflation seen nearing 70% in March, falling to 43.75% at end-2024

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPI%3DECI for monthly poll

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TRCPIY%3DECI for annual poll

Year-end forecast at 43.75%

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to climb to near 70% in March, a monthly rise of 3.5%, on the back of food and services sector prices, with the annual rate seen falling to 43.75% by the end of 2024, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The median estimate of 11 economists for annual inflation was 69.1%, with forecasts ranging from 68.2% to 70.54%. Monthly, forecasts for price rises ranged between 3% and 4.42%.

In January, inflation climbed 6.7% partly due to a big minimum wage jump and an array of new-year price updates. February monthly inflation was 4.53%, driven by food prices and the lingering impact of the minimum wage hike on the services sector.

The Turkish central bank, which had already hiked rates by 3,650 basis points since June before pausing its tightening, decided to hike the benchmark rate by another 500 basis points last week due to deterioration in the inflation outlook.

In the minutes of its rate-setting meeting, the central bank said leading indicators point to a slowdown in the underlying trend of inflation in March adding that price increases in food, services and core goods will impact this month's inflation print.

The Reuters poll showed annual inflation falling to 43.75% by year end, higher than the central bank's 36% target, based on the median estimate. Forecasts ranged between 40.1% and 48%.

The Turkish currency lost more than 36% of its value last year and is some 8.6% weaker so far this year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release March inflation data at 0700 GMT on April 3.

(Polling by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.