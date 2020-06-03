POLL-Turkish inflation seen flat but lofty at 11% in May

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price index is expected to remain flat at 11% in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, suggesting inflation remained lofty as Ankara began gradually easing measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Inflation has edged lower in recent months due to a drop in oil prices and falling domestic demand stemming from the pandemic. A nearly 15% drop in the value of the lira this year, on the other hand, risks higher inflation via imports.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 economists for year-on-year inflation in May stood at 11%, with forecasts ranging between 11.73% and 10.55%.

The median forecast for monthly inflation was 0.95%, with 14 economists contributing.

The risks on inflation are currently balanced, said Enver Erkan, economist at Tera Investment.

"In the short term, there is a price increase in basic goods," thanks to rising demand during the outbreak, he said, adding that is offset by the drop in energy and commodity prices.

Erkan said the recovery in the currency will limit the impact of the exchange rate on cost increases in May. The lira TRYTOM=D3 hit an all-time low of 7.2690 versus the dollar this month before recovering some of its losses.

Inflation reached a 15-year high of more than 25% in October 2018, after a currency crisis at one point halved the value of the lira. It has since eased and stood at 10.94% in April.

The central bank - which targets inflation in a range around 5% - last month lowered its inflation forecast for 2020 to 7.4%.

In the Reuters poll, the median estimate of 13 economists was for annual inflation to stand at 9.6% at the end of the year, roughly in line previous polls. Estimates ranged between 10% and 7.5%.

"We need to take into account that after the pandemic, with deferred demand and new limitations on production and service supply, there will be new price balances," Erkan said.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is expected to announce May inflation data on Wednesday, June 3 at 0700 GMT.

