POLL-Turkish inflation seen blowing through 20% in October

By Ezgi Erkoyun

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 20.4% in October, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 20% threshold for the first time since early 2019 even as the central bank is cutting interest rates.

Economists also ramped up year-end expectations for the consumer price index (CPI) to 19.25%, based on the median response to the poll, nearly double the expectation at the beginning of 2021.

Overall inflation is being lifted by a rise in food, fuel and tobacco prices, as well as the lira depreciation to record lows since the central bank surprised markets by pivoting to policy easing in September. Its one-week repo rate now stands at 16%.

Analysts have called the 300 basis points in rate cuts a policy mistake. The easing has raised import prices via the weaker currency, including for commodities which are surging globally and prompting other central banks to tighten.

The median of 15 economists in the Reuters poll came in at 20.4% for last month - which would be the highest since November of 2018, nearly three years ago - with forecasts ranging from 19.3% to 21.1%.

The monthly rate was seen at 2.76%, according to the median, with forecasts ranging from 1.9% to 3.4%.

In September, inflation jumped by 19.58% on an annual basis, and by 1.25% on a monthly basis.

"We think that (core inflation) is likely to pick up once again following the recent lira sell-off," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "We continue to see upside risks from food prices, reopening effects, higher energy prices and other global inflationary factors."

Turkish inflation has been in double digits and well above emerging market peers for most of the last four years, eating into Turks' earnings and hurting President Tayyip Erdogan's support. It was last above 20% in January of 2019.

The central bank, under pressure for monetary stimulus from Erdogan, has said the price pressure is temporary and signalled more cuts are coming before year end.

Last week the central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 18.4% from 14.1%. Its forecasts have well undershot the actual inflation rate over the last two years.

Year-end inflation forecasts ranged from 20.5% to 17.4% based on the Reuters poll of 14 economists.

There are "significant upside risks to inflation from policy shifting further away from combating inflation and from expectations getting increasingly de-anchored," Goldman added.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce October inflation at 0700 GMT on Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.